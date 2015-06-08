KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings, the world's third-largest palm plantation operator, said on Monday it had bought 836 hectares of land with mature palm trees in east Malaysia from Golden Land Bhd for 655 million ringgit ($173.92 million).

The acquisition follows the company's long-term plan to expand its land bank in Malaysia and Indonesia, it said in an announcement to the stock exchange.

($1 = 3.7660 ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah, editing by David Evans)