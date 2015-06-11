UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 Shares of Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings, the world's third-largest palm plantation operator, will be suspended on Friday pending a "material announcement", the company said in a stock exchange announcment on Thursday.
In its last major transaction, Felda Global bought land with mature palm oil trees in East Malaysia for $174 million . (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; editing by David Clarke)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.