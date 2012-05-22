(Refiles to clarify CIMB, Malayan Banking are coordinating
listing)
* Felda to hold book-building process from May 31 to June 15
* Felda attracts AIA and local government-linked funds as
cornerstones
By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 The book-building process
of Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings' over $3 billion
listing will begin on May 31 and end on June 15, a source with
direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.
The book-building process will bring the world's No.3 palm
plantation operator a step closer to its planned initial public
offering slated for end-June, the second-largest so far after
Facebook's $16 billion IPO last week.
Another source said the price range for institutional
investors hasn't been fixed yet but the maximum will be 4.65
ringgit a share, the indicative price at which cornerstone
investors are offered.
The second source said AIA Group, Malaysian
pension fund Kumpulan Wang Amanah Pencen, Malaysian Haj Pilgrims
Fund, or Lembaga Tabung Haji will also be cornerstones in the
IPO.
Both sources declined to be named as the discussions are
private.
Felda Global officials could not be reached for comment.
Reuters reported on May 16 that Felda's IPO had attracted
cornerstones such as Louis Dreyfus, Fidelity Investments, Hong
Kong's Value Partners Malaysian tycoon Quek Leng Chan,
Malaysia's state-owned Permodalan Nasional and the Employees
Provident Fund.
The IPO consists of 2.19 billion shares, including a public
issue of 980 million shares and an offer for sale of 1.21
billion shares, according to Felda Global's draft prospectus
filed on April 27.
The listing could be one of the first after national
elections that are expected to be held within weeks.
Plans to list Felda Global sparked resistance from some of
the 113,000 farmers who own part of the company and fear a loss
of control in an asset in which they've invested for
generations.
A legal challenge they filed has been dismissed and the
listing was recently approved by the farmers' cooperative.
CIMB Group Holdings and Malayan Banking
as well as Morgan Stanley are the joint global
coordinators for Felda Global's listing, while JPMorgan
and Deutsche Bank are joint book runners.
