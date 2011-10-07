SINGAPORE Oct 7 Malaysian power utility Tenaga
Nasional has issued a tender seeking 100,000 tonnes of fuel oil
for November, after buying similar volumes for this month,
traders said on Friday.
The utility is seeking four 20,000-tonne parcels and two
12,500-tonne lots of low-0.98-density. All are for delivery Nov.
1-28 to Kapar in Selangor and Pasir Gudang in Johor. The tender
closes on Monday.
It only started buying large volumes of fuel oil regularly
from the second-quarter this year, and is expected to continue
doing so till early next year, because Petronas has
cut natural gas allocation to the country's power sector by a
third.
(Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by Manash Goswami)