BRIEF-TSKB REIT FY 2016 net result turns to loss of 26.6 million lira
* FY 2016 loss of 26.6 million lira ($6.92 million) versus profit of 9.0 million lira year ago
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 25 Malaysia's central bank said on Friday that enough liquidity is available for financial markets to function smoothly, after the regulator's move last week to halt trading of its currency in offshore markets spooked local and global investors.
The bank said non-resident market participants such as companies, global asset and fund managers, and clearing and custodian banks continue to do transactions in financial markets.
"A number of foreign banks have begun discussing with BNM on their financial market transaction needs to facilitate smooth transition during this period, without causing market disruption," the statement said.
During the Nov 14-18 week, a total of 39.7 billion ringgit ($8.9 billion) and $49.1 billion was transacted in the Malaysian bond and foreign exchange markets, it added. ($1 = 4.4600 ringgit) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Says Sola David has resigned her appointment as chief executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose for the first time in four weeks in step with bond yields on expectations of faster growth and inflation underpinned by actions taken by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.