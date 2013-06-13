KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 Malaysian construction and
property firm Gamuda Bhd said it is buying land worth
620 million ringgit ($197.92 million) in the country's richest
state of Selangor for residential and commercial development.
The purchase, to be paid with internal funds and loans, is
expected to generate gross development value of 5 billion
ringgit over 16 years, Gamuda said in a filing to the stock
exchange late Thursday.
The deal covers 724 acres (293 hectares) of agricultural
land about 30 kilometres (19 miles) north of the capital Kuala
Lumpur.
($1 = 3.1325 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Stephen Coates)