KUALA LUMPUR Aug 29 Malaysia's Genting Bhd said on Wednesday its net profit for its second quarter ended June 30 dropped 20.6 percent to 534.5 million ringgit ($171.56 million) from 673.22 million ringgit the same quarter a year ago.

The gaming-to-property group said the weaker performance stemmed mainly from lower contributions at its Singapore gaming unit and palm oil business.

Genting said revenue climbed marginally to 4.51 billion ringgit from 4.46 billion ringgit a year earlier.

The company's shares closed 1.31 percent lower at 9.02 ringgit a share on Wednesday, compared with the broader market's 0.09 percent drop.

($1 = 3.1155 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing By Siva Sithraputran)