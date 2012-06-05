KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 Gaming operator Genting
Malaysia Bhd said it will take part in the bid process
for a New York convention centre included in a 12.8 billion
ringgit ($4 billion) mixed development project despite setbacks
in expanding into the United States.
Genting said in a statement late on Monday that talks fell
through between its unit in New York and the U.S. city's
economic development agency for Genting to develop the
multi-billion dollar integrated complex.
New York on June 1 then said it will bid out the convention
centre proposal, ending exclusive talks with Genting NY, Genting
Malaysia told the stock Exchange.
"The uncertainties and difficulties regarding the
constitutional amendment, competitive landscape, tax rate and
infrastructure support made any decision difficult," Genting NY
said in an earlier statement.
Genting Malaysia operates the hill-top casino and gaming
resort in mostly Muslim Malaysia where gambling is only
permitted for non-Muslims.
To grow revenues, it has aggressively expanded overseas
where it opened a gambling resort in Singapore and is the UK's
largest casino operator. The U.S. was its next target for
expansion.
Shares in Genting Malaysia were up 1.1 percent on Tuesday.
The previous day it tumbled 4.1 percent to its lowest in almost
four months.
($1 = 3.1995 ringgit)
