KUALA LUMPUR May 24 Genting Capital Bhd, a unit
of gaming group Genting Bhd, has obtained the
Malaysian Securities Commission's approval for a 20-year, 2
billion ringgit ($636 million) bond programme to fund
operations.
The bonds, in the form of medium-term notes guaranteed by
Genting, has been assigned a long-term rating of AAA(s) by
Malaysian rating agency RAM Rating Services Bhd, according to
Genting in a local stock exchange filing on Thursday.
CIMB Investment Bank Bhd, HSBC Bank Malaysia Bhd
and Maybank Investment Bank Bhd have been appointed as the joint
principal advisers for the programme.
($1 = 3.1450 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Will Waterman)