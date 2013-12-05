KUALA LUMPUR Dec 6 Malaysian tertiary education provider, HELP International Corp Bhd, has received a 359.3 million ringgit ($111.3 million) buyout offer from private equity firm Southern Capital Partners, the company said on late Thursday.

The Southeast Asia-focused private equity firm is offering 2.53 ringgit per share, 10.5 percent higher than HELP's last closing price, and plans to delist the company if the deal goes through, HELP said in a local stock exchange filing.

($1 = 3.2270 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Richard Pullin)