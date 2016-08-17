(Repeats to attach to alert)
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 17 An oil tanker carrying
900,000 litres of diesel has been hijacked and taken into
Indonesian waters, Malaysian maritime authorities said on
Wednesday.
The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said in a
statement that the ship, Vier Harmoni, has been located in the
waters off Batam, Indonesia.
The MMEA said they have yet to confirm the identity of the
hijackers. The ship, which sailed from the Tanjung Pelepas port
in Malaysia on Tuesday, was carrying diesel with an estimated
value of 1.57 million ringgit ($392,795).
($1 = 3.9970 ringgit)
