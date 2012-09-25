UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 Malaysian light emitting diode (LED) maker, MyLed Opto Tech Sdn Bhd, said on Tuesday it won 800 million ringgit ($260.50 million) worth of contracts with two Japanese firms to supply lighting for vending machines.
The 51 percent-owned unit of Ho Wah Genting Bhd won the jobs from Japan's Kirutorisu Tech and Atotis Co Ltd, marking the company's first venture into the Japanese vending machine market.
The contracts span five years from 2013 to 2018.
By 0334 GMT, shares of Ho Wah were down 2.9 percent to 0.33 ringgit per share, against the broader index's 0.2 percent gain.
($1 = 3.0710 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Writing By Anuradha Raghu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources