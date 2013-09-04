KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4Affin Holdings Bhd
, Malaysia's seventh largest lender by assets, said on
Wednesday it has entered into an "exclusivity agreement" with
Hwang-DBS (Malaysia) Bhd to purchase its key business
units.
The businesses included 100 percent interest in HwangDBS
Investment Bank Bhd and HDM Futures Sdn Bhd, 70 percent in Hwang
Investment Management Bhd and 49 percent in Asian Islamic
Investment Management Sdn Bhd, according to a stock exchange
filing.
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Yantoultra Ngui;
Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)