KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 The institutional tranche of Malaysia's IGB Real Estate Investment Trust's $266 million listing is already oversubscribed, said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, signaling strong demand for the deal.

The deal is set to be Malaysia's fourth largest IPO this year and the REIT may become the Southeast Asian nation's largest REIT with a possible market value of up to 4.25 billion Malaysian ringgit ($1.4 billion), topping Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust's 4.05 billion ringgit.

The IGB REIT offered 469 million shares, or 70 percent, of its 670 million IPO shares to institutions at a price range of 1.15 ringgit-1.25 ringgit per unit.

The sources said the offer had been covered "multiple times".

"Most is covered at the top range," said one of the sources, who declined to be identified as the matter is not meant to be public.

A second source added that the subscriptions were evenly split between foreign and local investors.

The offer, which opened on Aug. 28, will close on Sept 6. The retail portion, offered at a maximum price of 1.25 ringgit per unit, closes on Tuesday, according to a term sheet seen earlier by Reuters.

The property trust, which owns two Kuala Lumpur shopping malls -- the Mid Valley Megamall and the Gardens Mall -- hired CIMB Investment Bank and Hong Leong Investment Bank as the principal advisers and joint managing underwriters for the IPO.

CIMB, Credit Suisse and Hong Leong are the joint global coordinators. CIMB, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, DBS, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Hong Leong, HSBC, JP Morgan and Maybank are the joint book runners.

The joint underwriters are AmInvestment, CIMB, Hong Leong and Maybank. ($1 = 3.1245 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage and Edwina Gibbs)