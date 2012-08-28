KUALA LUMPUR Aug 28 Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd, the world's second-biggest listed healthcare provider by market value, posted on Tuesday a more than four-fold surge in profit in the second quarter mainly on consolidation of results from Turkish hospital group Acibadem AS and gains from the sale of medical suites units in Singapore.

The arm of Malaysia's state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd is one of a small number of healthcare sector plays in the region, where rising incomes and an expanding middle class are boosting demand for better services.

IHH, which raised $2.1 billion in July in the world's third-biggest IPO so far this year, said net profit was 403.54 million ringgit ($130 million) in the three months ended June 30. Analysts generally don't provide quarterly profit estimates in Malaysia.

Revenue jumped more than two-fold to 2.67 billion ringgit from 815.97 million ringgit a year earlier. ($1 = 3.1095 Malaysian ringgits)