BRIEF-Azure Healthcare Ltd announces new hospital project in Saudi Arabia
* Azure Healthcare Ltd - new hospital project in Saudi Arabia
KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd, Asia's largest hospital operator by market value, aims to add 3,000 beds to its existing 7,000 beds by 2017 through new hospitals and expansion of current ones, CEO Tan See Leng said on Monday.
IHH, which counts Malaysia's state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd and Japan's Mitsui & Co as its major shareholders, is also looking for mergers and acquisitions to grow, Tan told reporters after the company's annual general meeting. It currently has 39 hospitals in 10 countries.
"We are constantly on the lookout (for mergers and acquisitions)," Tan said.
IHH, with a market value of about $13 billion, recently bought a 51 percent stake in India's Continental Hospitals for 166.73 million ringgit and Tan expects the 750-bed hospital will contribute financially this quarter.
Shares of IHH ended 0.17 percent lower at the midday break. The counter has gained about 22 percent this year, the best performer in Malaysia's benchmark stock index. (Reporting by Yantouoltra Ngui; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Asx alert-Botanix raises A$7.4 million in oversubscribed placement-bot.ax
NEW YORK, April 4 More companies, including carmaker BMW and insurer Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.