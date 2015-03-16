KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd, Asia's largest hospital operator by stock market value, said on Monday it is proposing to buy five nursing homes in Japan via the injection of 182.62 million ringgit ($49 million) into Godo Kaisha Samurai 10.

IHH said it entered into the agreement through its indirect 35.76 percent-owned unit Parkway Life REIT, according to a local stock exchange filing. Godo Kaisha would become its subsidiary following the deal, it added.

For the full statement, please click: bit.ly/1AMoI5X ($1 = 3.7035 ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by David Holmes)