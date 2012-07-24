* Offer priced near top of range, raising $2.1 bln
* Institutional segment more than 100 times oversubscribed
* Analysts mixed over IHH's ability to achieve synergies
across borders
By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 Shares in Asia's largest
hospital operator IHH Healthcare Bhd are expected to
jump at their debut on Wednesday in the world's third-biggest
listing this year, as investors snap up a rare stake in Asia's
burgeoning healthcare market.
Four analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast IHH shares would
gain between 7 and 14 percent from an initial public offering
(IPO) price of 2.80 ringgit, despite a backdrop of tottering
global equity markets and cancelled listings.
IHH raised $2.1 billion in a share sale that should
reinforce Malaysia's status as Asia's IPO capital this year
following the strong debut last month of plantation giant Felda
Global Ventures Holdings, the world's biggest IPO of
2012 after Facebook.
Malaysia, where the government has a heavy hand in the
economy and the equity market is dominated by local investors
and large domestic pension funds, has defied a gloomy trend that
has seen several IPOs pulled due to a lack of investor interest.
IHH, the healthcare arm of Malaysia's state investor
Khazanah Nasional, i s one of the few available plays
on the healthcare sector in the region, where rising incomes and
a growing middle class are boosting demand for better services.
"It could command such a premium because of the scarcity of
healthcare stocks and the resilient nature of the industry,"
said Linda Koh, a Kuala Lumpur-based analyst with research house
InsiderAsia, who expected the stock to debut at between 3.00 and
3.20 ringgit.
"However, I doubt investors will go much beyond this given
prevailing outlook for the global economy."
With its dual listing in Singapore, IHH joins Kuala
Lumpur-listed KPJ Healthcare Bhd, Singapore's Raffles
Medical Group, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services
and India's Fortis Healthcare among major listed Asian
health-service providers. IHH's IPO consists of 2.23 billion
shares with an over-allotment option of up to 170 million
shares, putting the total offering at $2.1 billion.
The institutional component of the offer was oversubscribed
by more than 100 times. Despite strong demand, the IPO was
priced slightly below the top of a 2.67-2.85 ringgit range to
"leave something on the table", one source involved in the deal
said..
Nearly two-thirds of the shares were taken by big
"cornerstone" investors including sovereign wealth fund Kuwait
Investment Authority and International Finance Corp,
the private investment arm of the World Bank.
At 2.80 ringgit a share, IHH would have a market
capitalisation of 22.5 billion ringgit ($7.2 billion), making it
the world's second-biggest listed healthcare provider after U.S.
hospital operator HCA Holdings Inc.
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, CIMB and
Deutsche Bank are the lead global coordinators for
the listing, with Credit Suisse, DBS, Goldman
Sachs and Maybank acting as joint bookrunners.
NOT SO CHEAP
IHH, which counts Japan's Mitsui & Co and
Dubai-based Albraaj Capital as shareholders along with Khazanah,
has expanded rapidly over the past few years and now employs
24,000 people in 30 hospitals as well as medical centres and
clinics.
It added Turkish hospital group Acibadem AS,
Singapore's Parkway Holdings and India's Apollo Hospitals
Enterprise Ltd to its local holdings Pantai Hospitals
and International Medical University.
Analysts' views are mixed on IHH's earnings growth outlook,
with some saying it could struggle to achieve synergies from its
large, complex operations extending from Malaysia and Singapore
to Turkey.
"It is one of the most expensive healthcare stocks in the
world," said an analyst with Malaysia's Public Investment Bank.
In contrast, TA Research said IHH's strong earnings growth
outlook and favourable geographic diversification warrants the
IPO price that values it at a 20 percent premium to its peers.
At 2.80 ringgit a share, IHH trades at a historical
price-to-earnings ratio (PER) of nearly 60 times, and 46 times
forward PER based on Public Investment Bank's estimate of
earnings per share of 6.1 sen for 2013.
(Editing by Stuart Grudgings and Alex Richardson)