By Daniel Stanton and Yantoultra Ngui
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 IHH Healthcare
Bhd Asia's largest hospital operator, priced its $2.1
billion initial public offering near the top of an indicative
range as strong investor interest in the third biggest IPO of
2012 reinforced Malaysia's gloom-defying market.
Confirming an earlier Reuters report, IHH said it had fixed
the cornerstone, institutional and final retail price for its
concurrent listing on Malaysia and Singapore bourses at 2.80
ringgit/S$1.113 per share, at the upper end of the indicative
range of 2.67-2.85 ringgit per share.
"We are delighted with the response that the IHH IPO has
received," managing director Lim Cheok Peng said in a statement
on Thursday. "We believe it underscores the strength and quality
of our offering, as well as the depth of investor interest in
the opportunities we present."
IPOs in Malaysia, where the government has a heavy hand in
the economy and the equity market is dominated by local
investors and large domestic pension funds, have defied a trend
in financial markets such as Singapore, where motor racing firm
Formula One decided to postpone its near $3 billion flotation.
The world's biggest listing this year after Facebook Inc
and Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd, IHH has
attracted investors ranging from sovereign wealth fund Kuwait
Investment Authority to International Finance Corp, the
private investment arm of the World Bank.
IHH will debut on the Malaysian and Singaporean bourses on
July 25.
At 2.80 ringgit per share IHH would have a market value of
22.5 billion ringgit ($7.2 billion), making it the world's
second-biggest listed healthcare provider after U.S. hospital
operator HCA Holdings Inc.
"The majority of the demand comes from domestic and
international long-only funds," said a source familiar with the
deal. "International demand is around 60 percent and there's
little price sensitivity."
REGIONAL HEALTHCARE PLAY
The healthcare arm of Malaysia's state investor Khazanah
Nasional, IHH is one of the few available plays on the
healthcare sector in the region, where rising incomes and an
expanding middle class are boosting demand for better services.
Thailand's Bumrungrad Hospital PCL recently saw its
entire 25 percent stake worth around $143 million in Bangkok
Chain Hospital snapped up through an accelerated book-build in
just a few hours.
With its dual listing in Singapore, IHH joins Kuala
Lumpur-listed KPJ Healthcare Bhd, Singapore's Raffles
Medical Group, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services
and India's Fortis Healthcare among major listed Asian
health-service providers.
IHH's IPO consists of 2.23 billion shares with an
over-allotment option of up to 170 million shares, putting the
total offering at $2.1 billion.
IHH, which counts Japan's Mitsui & Co and
Dubai-based Albraaj Capital as shareholders along with Khazanah,
embarked on an aggressive overseas shopping spree in recent
years.
It added Turkish hospital group Acibadem AS,
Singapore's Parkway Holdings and India's Apollo Hospitals
Enterprise Ltd to its local holdings Pantai Hospitals
and International Medical University.
"In terms of scale it is unprecedented. On valuation it is
not cheap," said Chua Jen-ai, a Singapore-based equity analyst
at Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer, speaking before the pricing
was confirmed.
"The valuation at the high end gives the benefit of doubt to
IHH's execution and if the earnings fall short -- for example if
growth in Turkey or the earnings ramp up at the new Mount
Elizabeth Novena (in Singapore) are less-than-expected -- then
the IPO would seem a bit expensive."
IHH's listing will cement Malaysia as the Asia-Pacific
region's hottest new issue market this year, outpacing both
Shenzhen's ChiNext board and traditional IPO giant Hong Kong.
Felda's successful debut late last month came in sharp
contrast to the tumble in equity capital markets activity and
pulled deals in Hong Kong, London and Singapore.
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, CIMB and
Deutsche Bank are the lead global coordinators for
the IHH listing, with Credit Suisse, DBS,
Goldman Sachs and Maybank acting as joint
bookrunners.
(Additional reporting By Saeed Azhar in Singapore; Editing By
Stuart Grudgings and Alex Richardson)