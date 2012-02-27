JAKARTA Feb 27 Malaysia's state oil and
gas company Petronas has resigned from a consortium
exploring Indonesia's East Natuna gas project, Asia's biggest
untapped gas reserve, Indonesia's state oil and gas company
Pertamina said on Monday.
"We received confirmation from our upstream director
Muhammad Husen that Petronas has backed down as our partner in
East Natuna," Pertamina spokeswoman Wianda Pusponegoro said to
Reuters on Monday.
Pusponegoro declined to give further details or a reason for
the resignation and there was no immediate comment from
Petronas.
In December 2010, Pertamina signed agreements with Exxon
Mobil, Total and Petronas as
partners to develop the Natuna gas field.
The project is expected to cost Pertamina and its partners
between $20 billion to $40 billion, depending on the gas
delivery and production methods.
East Natuna has approximately 46 trillion cubic feet of gas
reserves and contains 71 percent carbon dioxide. It is
considered the biggest untapped gas reserve in Asia.
(Reporting By Reza Thaher; Editing by Matthew Bigg)