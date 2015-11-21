KUALA LUMPUR Nov 21 Malaysia and Indonesia will
invest $5 million each on the initial operations of a new joint
palm oil body aimed among other things at stabilising prices and
managing stock levels, the countries announced on Saturday.
The council's secretariat will be located in Jakarta and its
membership will be extended to all oil palm cultivating
countries, including Brazil, Colombia, Thailand, Ghana, Liberia,
Nigeria, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines and Uganda.
Formation of the new joint council took place at the ASEAN
summit in Kuala Lumpur. It was witnessed by Malaysian Prime
Minister Najib Razak and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo.
Malaysia and Indonesia first announced the Council of Palm
Oil Producer Countries in October with the aim of ensuring
further industry cooperation, establishing a global framework
for sustainable palm oil, stabilising prices and managing stock
levels.
The world's top two producers, who supply 85 percent of
global palm oil, are trying to tackle various industry
challenges from high stockpiles to weak prices and a polluting
haze caused by smouldering forest fires.
(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Praveen Menon)