* Council to manage stock levels, ensure welfare of
smallholders
* Also proposes global framework of sustainable palm
standards
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 21 Malaysia and Indonesia will
invest $5 million each in the initial operations of a new joint
palm oil body, whose tasks will include stabilising prices and
managing stock levels, the countries announced on Saturday.
The council secretariat will be located in Jakarta and its
membership will be extended to all oil palm cultivating
countries, including Brazil, Colombia, Thailand, Ghana, Liberia,
Nigeria, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines and Uganda.
"We must be able to chart the direction of the palm oil
industry and, with similar objectives, the industry will
continue to prosper the people and especially assist the
smallholders," Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Malaysia's plantation
industries and commodities minister, told a press conference
after the signing of the joint council.
The formation of the new joint council, called the Council
of Palm Oil Producer Countries (CPOPC), took place at the ASEAN
summit in Kuala Lumpur and was witnessed by Malaysian Prime
Minister Najib Razak and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo.
Indonesia's coordinating minister for maritime affairs Rizal
Ramli also said both countries will coordinate their respective
stock management plans in order to maintain palm's sustainable
prices, and ensure the welfare of smallholders in the industry.
Creating new demand for palm through the biodiesel mandate
will help maintain optimal palm stock levels, said Rizal, as the
vegetable oil is used for blending into biodiesel.
Malaysia's palm oil stocks rose to a near 15-year high of
2.83 million tonnes at end-October on an unexpected rise in
production, while a Reuters survey estimated Indonesian
inventory falling slightly to 3.025 million tonnes from 3.050
million a month ago.
The ministers also announced a proposed framework for
sustainable palm oil, taking into account laws and regulations
related to the sustainable development of both countries.
The framework, called e+POP, will be benchmarked against
other international standards and addresses issues such as the
legal requirements for land use and management, industry best
practices and protecting the use of primary forests and
peatlands from planting.
Malaysia and Indonesia first announced the CPOPC in October
with the aim of ensuring further industry cooperation,
establishing a global framework for sustainable palm oil,
stabilising prices and managing stock levels.
The world's top two producers, who supply 85 percent of
global palm oil, are trying to tackle various industry
challenges from high stockpiles to weak prices and a polluting
haze caused by smouldering forest fires.
(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Praveen Menon and David
Evans)