KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE, July 19 Canada's Sun
Life Financial Inc and Malaysian sovereign wealth fund
Khazanah Nasional are in talks to buy the insurance
business of Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd, two
banking sources said on Tuesday.
The deal, valued by the sources at about 3 billion ringgit
($752.26 million), would allow the Canadian firm to expand
further into growing Asian markets while Khazanah would get a
strong foothold in the insurance business.
Khazanah and Sun Life are considering making a joint offer
for Hong Leong's 70 percent stake in Hong Leong Assurance Berhad
and its 65 percent stake in Islamic insurer Hong Leong MSIG
Takaful Berhad, the sources said.
($1 = 3.9880 ringgit)
