BRIEF-Thailand's Areeya Property aims for revenue growth of 38 pct this year
* Says company aims for revenue growth of 38 percent this year
KUALA LUMPUR Feb 25 IOI Properties Group Bhd , Malaysia's second largest real estate developer by market value, posted a second quarter net profit of 300.17 million ringgit ($91 million), 167 percent higher than a quarter earlier.
The company attributed the stronger performance to a one off gain from the purchase of property businesses between October and December.
Without the gain, profit for the quarter amounted to 109.9 million ringgit, 2 percent lower than the preceding quarter, the company said in a local stock exchange filing on Tuesday.
There are no year-on-year comparisons as the company was just listed on the local bourse on Jan. 15.
"Our property business in the high end segment in Malaysia and Singapore is expected to soften this year but the mass market segment in Malaysia where the group has significant presence will continue to be resilient," IOI Properties said.
Shares of IOI Properties ended 2.26 percent lower at 2.59 ringgit per share, before the earnings results was released.
For the full statement, please see:
($1 = 3.2850 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Keiron Henderson)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Guorui Properties Limited's (B/Stable) USD300 million 7% senior notes due 2020 a final 'B' rating and Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 7 March 2017.
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday morning as financial stocks were battered after U.S. yields fell, while index-heavyweight SoftBank tumbled and weighed on the index.