KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 Malaysia's Lotte Chemical Titan Holding has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 6.50 ringgit ($1.51) per share, the bottom of an indicative price range, two sources said on Tuesday.

At 6.50 ringgit apiece, the IPO is estimated to raise $878 million, still Malaysia's biggest stock flotation since 2012.

Lotte Chemical Titan was not immediately reachable for comment. ($1 = 4.2965 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)