SINGAPORE, July 12 Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd
, Asia's largest hospital operator, priced its initial
public offering (IPO) near the top end of an indicative price
range that will help it raise about $2 billion, two sources with
direct knowledge of the deal said.
IHH's IPO was priced at 2.80 Malaysian ringgit versus an
indicative range of 2.67-2.85 ringgit per share, the sources
told Reuters. The sources who were not authorised to speak
publicly on the matter.
"This is to leave something on the table" for retail
investors, said one of the sources.
The world's third-largest listing so far this year after
Facebook Inc and Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd
, IHH has attracted investors ranging from sovereign
wealth fund Kuwait Investment Authority to International Finance
Corp, the private investment arm of the World Bank.
The dual listing, slated to debut on the Malaysian and
Singaporean bourses on July 25, consisted of 2.23 billion shares
with an over-allotment option of up to 170 million shares,
putting the total offering at $2.1 billion.
IHH is the healthcare arm of Malaysia's sovereign wealth
fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd.
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, CIMB and
Deutsche Bank are the lead global coordinators, with
Credit Suisse, DBS, Goldman Sachs and
Maybank acting as joint bookrunners.
($1 = 3.1785 Malaysian ringgits)
(Reporting By Daniel Stanton and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Alex
Richardson)