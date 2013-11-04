BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 4 Iskandar Waterfront Holdings, a Malaysian property developer focused on the southern state of Johor, has postponed an up to $300 million IPO to the last quarter of 2014 due to property cooling measures, two sources said on Monday.
The firm, tasked with developing a metropolis in Johor state that neighbours Singapore, had previously deferred the listing to early 2014 from an initial target to sell shares in this current quarter.
The IPO is a casualty of the Malaysian government's plan to raise real property gains taxes next year and double the minimum price at which foreigners can buy property as it seeks to cool prices.
"The assets have to be revalued now with the changes in real property gains tax," said one of the sources. The sources declined to be identified as the matter was private.
Officials in Iskandar could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.