KUALA LUMPUR Oct 3 Malaysia's Johor Corp, the investment arm of the country's southernmost state bordering Singapore, plans to issue 2.5 billion ringgit ($783 million) of bonds to refinance its debt that is due by mid-2012, the Star newspaper reported on Monday.

The daily cited banking sources as saying the bond issuance would prevent Johor Corp from selling off its lucrative assets to finance 3.6 billion ringgit of debt that is due to be repaid in July next year.

In total, Johor Corp has about 6.6 billion ringgit in outstanding debt.

Johor Corp officials were not immediately available for comment on the report.

The Star said the investment banking arms of CIMB and Maybank would likely take up the bond issuance as they hold the earlier debt papers.

Over the last year, Johor Corp had mulled and then abandoned plans to sell its stakes in indirect subsidiaries QSR Brands and KFC Holdings to private equity firms as both were very profitable fast-food companies.

In August, a Johor Corp unit Kulim bought about 700 million ringgit of oil palm estates from its parent to help finance the large debt. ($1 = 3.192 Ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Anshuman Daga)