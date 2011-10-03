KUALA LUMPUR Oct 3 Malaysia's Johor Corp, the
investment arm of the country's southernmost state bordering
Singapore, plans to issue 2.5 billion ringgit ($783 million) of
bonds to refinance its debt that is due by mid-2012, the Star
newspaper reported on Monday.
The daily cited banking sources as saying the bond issuance
would prevent Johor Corp from selling off its lucrative assets
to finance 3.6 billion ringgit of debt that is due to be repaid
in July next year.
In total, Johor Corp has about 6.6 billion ringgit in
outstanding debt.
Johor Corp officials were not immediately available for
comment on the report.
The Star said the investment banking arms of CIMB
and Maybank would likely take up the bond issuance as
they hold the earlier debt papers.
Over the last year, Johor Corp had mulled and then abandoned
plans to sell its stakes in indirect subsidiaries QSR Brands
and KFC Holdings to private equity firms as
both were very profitable fast-food companies.
In August, a Johor Corp unit Kulim bought about
700 million ringgit of oil palm estates from its parent to help
finance the large debt.
($1 = 3.192 Ringgit)
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Anshuman Daga)