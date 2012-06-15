(Adds figure in headline)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 Malaysia's standalone
investment bank, K&N Kenanga Holdings Bhd, announced
on Friday it is buying rival ECM Libra Financial Group Bhd's
investment banking and stock broking businesses for
875.1 million ringgit($274.5 million).
Kenanga will finance the deal by issuing 120 million of its
shares at one ringgit each and 95.5 million loan stocks along
with 659.6 million ringgit ($206.9 million) in cash, its group
managing director, Chay Wai Leong, told reporters at a news
conference.
The deal values ECM Libra's investment banking arm at 1.27
times book value.
Both companies said on June 7 they had obtained Malaysian
government approval for the deal.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Anuradha Raghu; Editing By
Siva Sithraputhran)