KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 Malaysia's standalone investment bank, K&N Kenanga Holdings Bhd, announced on Friday it is buying rival ECM Libra Financial Group Bhd's investment banking and stock broking businesses for 875.1 million ringgit($274.5 million).

Kenanga will finance the deal by issuing 120 million of its shares at one ringgit each and 95.5 million loan stocks along with 659.6 million ringgit ($206.9 million) in cash, its group managing director, Chay Wai Leong, told reporters at a news conference.

The deal values ECM Libra's investment banking arm at 1.27 times book value.

Both companies said on June 7 they had obtained Malaysian government approval for the deal. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Anuradha Raghu; Editing By Siva Sithraputhran)