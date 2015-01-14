(Corrects 2013 figure to 135.1 billion ringitt from 103.5 billion ringgit)

KUALA LUMPUR Jan 14 Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd said on Wednesday the value of its portfolio rose to 145.6 billion Malaysian ringgit ($40.51 billion) last year from 135.1 billion in 2013.

The sovereign wealth fund said at its annual review for 2014 that it saw "steady progress", despite a challenging year.

Khazanah, which owns stakes in mobile services provider Axiata Group Bhd and property firm UEM Sunrise Bhd , has been increasing activity abroad to reduce the risk of being heavily invested at home. ($1=3.5945 ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)