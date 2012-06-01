KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 Malaysia's state investor
Khazanah Nasional Bhd plans to offer up to 1.8
billion new shares in the listing of its healthcare unit,
according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter, in a
move that could raise close to $2 billion.
The dual listing, slated to debut on the Malaysian and
Singapore bourses by the end of July, comes at a time when many
initial public offerings (IPOs) are being postponed due to
worries about a downturn in the global economy.
Khazanah officials were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Richard Pullin)