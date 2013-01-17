BRIEF-United Pacific Industries expects to record a profit for FY 2016
* Group is expected to record a profit for year ended 31 december 2016
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 17 Khazanah Nasional Bhd , Malaysia's state investment arm, said its portfolio value rose to a record 121.6 billion ringgit at the end of 2012 from 108.2 billion ringgit a year ago.
"The primary contributors to the strong portfoilo performance were the IHH Healthcare Bhd and Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd IPOs," the Kuala Lumpur-based firm's managing director Azman Mokhtar told reporters at an annual review on Thursday. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing By Stuart Grudgings)
* Group is expected to record a profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* FTSE Russell announces that there will be no changes to constituents of straits times index, following march quarterly review
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, March 2 The man who last year made global headlines by claiming to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of bitcoin, is working with a fugitive online gambling entrepreneur to file scores of patents relating to the digital currency and its underlying technology, blockchain.