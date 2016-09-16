KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 Malaysia's sovereign
wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd has appointed the
country's second finance minister Johari Abdul Ghani to its
board of directors.
The appointment was made on Sept. 15, 2016, Khazanah said in
a press statement on Friday. Johari replaces former second
finance minister Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah who served on the board
for seven years.
Johari, who started his career as an auditor, previously
served as deputy finance minister and was appointed second
finance minister on June 27, Khazanah said.
Malaysia has two finance ministers, one of whom is the prime
minister.
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff)