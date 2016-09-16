KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd has appointed the country's second finance minister Johari Abdul Ghani to its board of directors.

The appointment was made on Sept. 15, 2016, Khazanah said in a press statement on Friday. Johari replaces former second finance minister Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah who served on the board for seven years.

Johari, who started his career as an auditor, previously served as deputy finance minister and was appointed second finance minister on June 27, Khazanah said.

Malaysia has two finance ministers, one of whom is the prime minister. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff)