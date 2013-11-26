BRIEF-Entra issues commercial paper; first tranche of NOK 400 million
* Has issued new commercial paper ISIN NO0010788466 with term from March 10, 2017 to Nov. 10, 2017
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 26 Malaysian canning company, Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd, has recived a 1.46 billion ringgit ($455.18 million) takeover offer from private company Aspire Insight Sdn Bhd.
The offer of 3.30 ringgit a share represents a premium to Kian Joo's last closing price of 3.21 ringgit and net asset per share of 2.29 ringgit. The offer includes assets and liabilities, according to a stock exchange filing.
Aspire Insight, is owned by Ekuiti Merdu Sdn Bhd and Alleyways Sdn Bhd. The major shareholder of Alleyways is Chee Khay Leong, who is former chief operating officer of Can-One Bhd , Kian Joo's major shareholder and fellow canning company.
($1 = 3.2185 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Louise Heavens)
BERLIN, March 7 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Tuesday rejected U.S. criticism of Germany's record current account surplus, setting the stage for a heated debate on trade when G20 policymakers meet next week.
* John Wiley & Sons Inc- reaffirming full-year outlook of mid-single digit decline in adjusted EPS but revising revenue guidance from flat to a low-single digit