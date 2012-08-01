KUALA LUMPUR Aug 1 Malaysian plantation firm
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd (KLK) said on Wednesday it
plans to sell up to 1 billion Malaysian ringgit ($319.5 million)
worth of Islamic bonds.
The company said it obtained on Tuesday the regulatory
approval for the fund-raising exercise, which comes in the form
of multi-currency Islamic medium-term notes.
The programme has been assigned a preliminary long-term
rating of 'AA1' or 'stable' outlook by RAM Rating Services Bhd,
KLK added.
CIMB Investment Bank Bhd and Maybank Investment Bank Bhd are
the joint principal advisers, joint lead arrangers and joint
lead managers for the programme, according to KLK.
($1 = 3.1295 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Stuart Grudgings)