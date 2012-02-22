Shares in Kuala Lumpur Kempong are showing signs
of weakness, after having penetrated their lower Bollinger band
on Tuesday, suggesting a breakout.
The breakout is accompanied by a rise in five-day average
volume, which is 25 percent higher than its 30-day average. The
share price has also fallen below its 50-day Exponential Moving
Average downwards, a bearish move.
The Average Directional Index is currently at 40, indicating
a strong trend, and +DI crossing below -DI is a negative sign.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence is below the
signal line and approaching zero.
For a technical chart click: link.reuters.com/vaf76s
On Wednesday, the shares were down 1.5 percent. They are
down 5.73 percent over the week, while the broader index
is down marginally.
CONTEXT:
The Average Directional Index (ADX) is used to measure the
strength or weakness of a trend. The trend is deemed to be
upward when +DI crosses above -DI and downward when it crosses
below it.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)