KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 Malaysia's third largest planter KL Kepong will invest 706 million ringgit ($237 million ) to develop the palm oil processing sector in the Southeast Asian country, the government said on Thursday.

The move comes even as top palm oil producer Indonesia has slashed export taxes for processed vegetable oil products, boosting margins for Indonesian refiners compared to those in Malaysia, the world's no.2 producer.

KL Kepong, the third largest planter by market value, will invest in an intergrated methyl ester sulphonate and fatty alcohol plant, which are used in the production of biodiesel.

It also plans to build two other plants to produce speciality fatty ester used in the food sector and high grade tocotrienols, which have a higher percentage of vitamin E.

"The initiative focuses on moving Malaysia up the value chain from upstream production to downstream which involves producing oleo-derivatives with a much higher profit margin," the government said in a statement.

The plan is part of the government's Economic Transformation Programme (ETP), a cornerstone of Prime Minister Najib Razak's plan to woo investors into the country as faster reforming neighbours like Indonesia have caught up in recent years.

The ETP plans to attract 444 billion ringgit in investments by 2020.

