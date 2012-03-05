KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 The $3 billion power
assets of Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan have been sold to
1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a government-owned
strategic development company, The Star newspaper quoted sources
as saying on Monday.
Both parties signed the sale and purchase agreement last
Friday at an undisclosed price, the report said, citing sources
familiar with the deal. It said the sources indicated a price
range between 9.92 billion ringgit ($3.30 billion) and 11.16
billion ringgit ($3.71 billion).
The sale by Malaysia's second-richest man would be the
country's biggest power asset deal and the largest in Southeast
Asia. Krishnan also plans to sell satellite operator MEASAT
Global Bhd, Singapore's Straits Times newspaper reported last
week.
The previous largest deal in the sector was struck in 2008
when Temasek Holdings [TEM.UL} sold its Singapore generation
firm PowerSeraya to Malaysia's YTL Power in 2008 for
$3.03 billion.
Krishnan, reckoned by Forbes to have assets of $9.5 billion,
owns his power assets through Tanjong Energy Group, which owns
and operates eight power plants and has investments in five in
Bangladesh, Egypt, Malaysia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the United
Arab Emirates, with a total net generating capacity of 3,951 MW.
The sale had attracted 12 local and international bidders,
including the country's No.2 lender CIMB and the
Employees Provident Fund, the Star had earlier reported.
($1 = 3.0045 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Stuart Grudgings)