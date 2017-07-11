FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Banking and Financial News
July 11, 2017 / 1:22 AM / 2 days ago

Lotte Chemical Titan debuts on Malaysian stock exchange at 6.50 rgt a share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 (Reuters) - Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Bhd started trading on the Malaysian stock exchange on Tuesday at 6.50 ringgit per share, unchanged from its IPO offer price.

The $878 million-listing was the largest initial public offering (IPO) in Malaysia since 2012.

Last week, the integrated petrochemical producer, part of South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group, had to cut the size of its offering due to lukewarm investor interest. The IPO was priced at the lower end of the indicative price range of 6.50-8.00 ringgit per share.

Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

