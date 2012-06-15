KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 The Malaysian government dismissed on Friday a citizens' appeal against a controversial rare-earths processing plant owned by Australia's Lynas Corp , according to a statement seen by Reuters, removing a major obstacle holding up production.

But the science ministry, which was considering the appeal, added new conditions it said Lynas must fulfill before a suspension of the temporary operating licence can be lifted.

The 2.5 billion ringgit ($800 million) plant in Gebeng near the east coast city of Kuantan has been plagued by delays since construction started two years ago. (Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran; editing by Stuart Grudgings)