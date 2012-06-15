UPDATE 1-Glencore agrees $960 million copper and cobalt deal with Fleurette
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 The Malaysian government dismissed on Friday a citizens' appeal against a controversial rare-earths processing plant owned by Australia's Lynas Corp , according to a statement seen by Reuters, removing a major obstacle holding up production.
But the science ministry, which was considering the appeal, added new conditions it said Lynas must fulfill before a suspension of the temporary operating licence can be lifted.
The 2.5 billion ringgit ($800 million) plant in Gebeng near the east coast city of Kuantan has been plagued by delays since construction started two years ago. (Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran; editing by Stuart Grudgings)
LONDON, Feb 13 Britain's top share index advanced for a fifth straight session to its highest level in nearly a month, with a sharp rally in basic resources stocks on the back of stronger metals prices supporting the broader market.
LUSAKA, Feb 13 Zambia and Zimbabwe will give French engineering firm Razel-Bec the task of making safe the Kariba Dam, whose wall is swelling, raising the risk of cracks in the structure designed to hold back up to 180 billion cubic meters of water.