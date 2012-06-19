KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 Malaysian lawmakers have
asked the government to issue a temporary operating license for
Lynas Corp's rare earths plant, favouring the
Australian miner in lengthy environmental and safety disputes
with local residents.
The move is set to clear the way for Lynas to operate the
$800 million plant in east Malaysia that is seen as key in
breaking China's grip on rare earths used in products ranging
from Apple Inc's smartphones to Honda Motors'
hybrid cars.
The 100-page report will be debated in parliament later on
Tuesday although any objections or a possible walkout staged by
opposition will do little to prevent the findings from being
approved.
The recommendations of the parliamentary committee,
dominated by MPs from the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) party,
come after Malaysia last week dismissed an appeal by residents
to scrap the plant on concerns of radiation leakage.
($1 = 3.1575 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu and Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by
Richard Pullin)