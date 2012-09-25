KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 A Malaysian high court has
put on hold for a period of one week the temporary operating
licence granted to Lynas Corp's controversial rare earth plant
just outside the east coast city of Kuantan, activists said on
Tuesday.
"Lynas won't be able to execute the Temporary Operating
Licence for one week pending the application for a permanent
stay," Tan Bun Teet of the Save Malaysia Stop Lynas told
Reuters.
The Kuantan High court decision on Tuesday means the hearing
for the permanent application will be held on Oct. 4, he added.
(Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
