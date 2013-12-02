BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
KUALA LUMPUR Dec 2 Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia's long-serving former prime minister, has resigned as an adviser to state-run oil company Petronas, giving up a position he has held since he stepped down as leader in 2003, media reported on Monday.
Mahathir, 88, had resigned from the post effective Dec. 1, the New Straits Times newspaper said. Mahathir's office did not immediately confirm the resignation and said it would issue a statement later in the day. There was no immediate comment from Petronas.
Mahathir was admitted to hospital last month for a chest infection, although the former prime minister has generally been in good health, frequently giving interviews and criticising the government from the sidelines. (Reporting by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by Ron Popeski)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.