BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
KUALA LUMPUR Dec 11 Malaysia's Malakoff Power Bhd will raise up to 5.4 billion ringgit ($1.68 billion) through Islamic bonds to pay off an existing bond, the company said in a central bank filing on Wednesday.
Malakoff Power Bhd is a wholly-owned unit of Malakoff Corp Bhd, the country's largest independent power producer. Malakoff Bhd, controlled by tycoon Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary, is expected to launch an initial public offering to raise over $1 billion in the first half of 2014.
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and Maybank Investment Bank Bhd are principle advisers for the bond. ($1 = 3.2080 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.