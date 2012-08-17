RPT-COLUMN-Iron ore rally; a case of rational exuberance? Andy Home
The price of iron ore traded on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) rose on Tuesday for the sixth consecutive day and is now at its highest level in three years.
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 17 The power arm of Malaysian builder MMC Corp Bhd has obtained regulatory approval to issue up to 1.8 billion ringgit ($575.2 million) worth of Islamic bonds to repay debt, MMC said on Friday.
The fund-raising by unit Malakoff Corp Bhd comes in the form of 30-year Islamic bonds, junior sukuk musharakah, which will be used for working capital as well as to redeem its outstanding debt, MMC said.
MMC, which owns 51 percent of Malakoff, plans an initial public offering of shares in the unit on the local bourse next year, which could fetch up to $1 billion. ($1 = 3.1295 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Jane Baird)
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
CARACAS, Feb 14 Venezuelan authorities raided the Caracas offices of Odebrecht on Tuesday, as prosecutors deepened a probe into the Brazilian construction firm that has admitted paying some $98 million in bribes to obtain government contracts in Venezuela.