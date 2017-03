KUALA LUMPUR May 15 Malaysia's biggest independent power producer, Malakoff Corporation Bhd, rose 0.6 percent in early trading after raising $750 million in its initial public offering.

Its shares were trading at 1.81 ringgit per share on Friday morning at 0101 GMT, compared with the IPO price of 1.80 ringgit per share.

(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Writing By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Richard Pullin)