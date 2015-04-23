KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 Malaysia's largest independent power producer Malakoff Corporation Bhd plans to close the institutional tranche of its 2.74 billion ringgit ($756 million) initial public offer as early as Friday on strong response, IFR reported on Thursday.

The company initially planned to close its books for institutional investors on April 29.

The listing is Malaysia's largest in almost three years, and Southeast Asia's second biggest so far this year after the $1.7 billion offering by Thailand's Jasmine International PCL in February.

Most of the institutional tranches of the IPO have been set aside for cornerstone and anchor investors and shares totalling only $200 million, including the greenshoe option, are being sold under the book-build process, the Thomson Reuters publication reported.

Malakoff is selling 1.52 billion shares in the 1.75-1.80 ringgit per share range and the IPO is likey to be priced at the top, it added.

A Malakoff official declined to comment.

Maybank is the transaction manager and is the joint global co-ordinator with CIMB, Credit Suisse and JP Morgan. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and RHB are the joint bookrunners.

($1 = 3.6250 ringgit) (Reporting by S.Anuradha of IFR and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)