KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 Malaysia's largest independent power producer Malakoff Corporation Bhd has raised 2.74 billion ringgit ($769 million) in a share sale priced at the top of expectations, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The strong demand for the country's largest listing so far this year comes despite the tricky economic environment. Slumping global energy prices have hurt the oil exporter's revenue and have knocked the ringgit to levels seen in 2009.

Malakoff, a subsidiary of conglomerate MMC Corporation Bhd , priced the initial public offering (IPO) at 1.80 ringgit per share which compares with an indicative price range of 1.75 ringgit to 1.80 ringgit.

"It was oversubscribed by 14 times (by institutional investors)," one of the sources said, adding that the offer to institutional investors was closed on Monday, well ahead of the originally scheduled April 29.

"It is a defensive counter, demand will always be there," the source said.

Bulk of the IPO proceeds will be used to repay debt, according to Malakoff chairman Syed Anwar Jamalullail at the launch of the company's IPO prospectus on April 17.

Malakoff officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Maybank is the transaction manager and is the joint global co-ordinator with CIMB, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and RHB are joint bookrunners. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui, editing by David Evans)