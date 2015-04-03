By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 Corston Smith Asset
Management, Eastspring Investments and Malaysia's Pilgrims Fund
Board have emerged as cornerstone investors in the 2.74 billion
ringgit ($747 million) listing of Malaysia's largest independent
power firm, Malakoff Corporation Bhd, according to two sources
with direct knowledge of the flotation.
The other cornerstone investors are CIMB Principal Asset
Management, Great Eastern, Hong Leong Asset Management, Maybank
Asset Management, RHB Asset Management and UOB Asset Management,
the sources said.
The listing of Malakoff, due to debut on the local bourse in
May, comes at a time where Malaysia is navigating a tricky
economic environment as slumping global energy prices hurt
revenues of the oil exporter and have knocked the country's
ringgit to a six-year low.
"The line up (of the cornerstone investors) will give a
boost of confidence to the IPO," said one of the sources, who
declined to be identified as the talks were confidential.
"The company operates in a defensive sector, it (the IPO)
will do well," the source added.
The IPO of Malakoff, a unit of port owner and construction
firm MMC Corporation Bhd, would be Malaysia's largest
since the 4.6 billion ringgit listing of pay TV firm Astro
Malaysia Holdings Bhd in 2012, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
MMC is controlled by Malaysia's eighth richest man, Syed
Mokhtar Albukhary, according to Forbes.
In addition to funding Malakoff's growth, the proceeds of
the listing will be used to cut MMC's borrowings and improve its
capital structure, according to a draft prospectus filed to the
Malaysian Securities Commission in January.
The issue will comprise 1.52 billion shares, of which 84
percent will be allocated for institutional investors and the
balance for retail, according to the draft prospectus.
"They (the cornerstone investors) will take about 30 percent
of the offering," one of the sources said.
Malakoff officials were not immediately available to
comment.
Malakoff has an effective capacity of 5,350 megawatt
comprising six power plants that run on oil, coal and gas,
according to its official website. It also owns a net capacity
of about 690 megawatt of power production and 444,500 cubic
meter per day of water desalination facility overseas, the
website said.
Maybank Investment Bank is the principal adviser to MMC for
the IPO. The listing has been postponed several times since 2012
mainly due to construction issues at one of its power plants.
(Editing by Alison Williams)