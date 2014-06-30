KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 Construction firm
Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd has secured the
bid for a 7 billion ringgit ($2.2 billion) township property
development project from the country's pension fund.
The land for the project spans 64 acres, the company said in
a local stock exchange filing, adding it will provide more
details of the award upon finalisation and signing of the
definitive agreement.
Shares of Malaysian Resources Corporation ended 1.16 percent
lower at 1.71 ringgit per share. The broader index rose
0.09 percent.
($1=3.2095 Malaysian ringgit)
