KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 Construction firm Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd has secured the bid for a 7 billion ringgit ($2.2 billion) township property development project from the country's pension fund.

The land for the project spans 64 acres, the company said in a local stock exchange filing, adding it will provide more details of the award upon finalisation and signing of the definitive agreement.

Shares of Malaysian Resources Corporation ended 1.16 percent lower at 1.71 ringgit per share. The broader index rose 0.09 percent. ($1=3.2095 Malaysian ringgit)